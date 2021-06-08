Second-dose Pfizer clinic to be held this Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH-Sarasota has scheduled a second dose Pfizer vaccination clinic for anyone age 12 or older this Saturday, June 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sarasota Square Mall.
This no-appointment walk-in clinic will provide Pfizer second doses to those vaccinated on or before May 22.
Students with both doses of the Pfizer vaccine will not be quarantined out of school or sports if they are exposed to Covid-19 unless they show symptoms. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18 years of age and must sign a consent form. Consent forms are required and are available on-site. Consent forms are required and are available on-site.
Additionally, the clinic will have Moderna vaccine available as well for those age 18 an older who would like it and those who are at or past their 28th day to receive a second dose of vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.