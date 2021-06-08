Sarasota man charged with sexual assault of neighbor

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in jail, accused of breaking into a neighbor’s home armed with a knife and sexually assaulting her early Saturday morning.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies say on June 5, the victim awoke to find Diego Badillo, 20, nude, laying beside her with one arm tightly wrapped around her neck and holding a knife to throat with his other arm. She recognized Badillo as her neighbor, the arrest report said. The victim fought to free herself until she was exhausted, the report said.
The victim told deputies Badillo then removed her clothing and sexually battered her.
After the assault, at about 4 a.m., the victim managed to escape Badillo’s grasp and flee the residence with her cell phone, calling 911 while he chased her, the report said.
After describing Badillo to deputies, the search ended when he was apprehended near the intersection of Bay Hill Circle and 17th Street and taken into custody.
In addition to the sexual assault, the victim suffered numerous injuries to include bruising, abrasions, and lacerations to her face and left hand.
Deputies say during interrogation, Badillo admitted to battering and cutting the victim. He was charged with armed burglary with battery, two counts of sexual battery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness.
