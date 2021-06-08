Residents and visitors react to alligator in Englewood public pool

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - People looking to swim at one Englewood pool received a little surprise Monday morning.
”We hear a bunch of oohs and aahs and we said ok somebody’s having a birthday,” said Amelia Robinson, an Englewood resident.
An alligator in the pool was what was actually causing this reaction. It happened Monday morning right before Robinson’s water aerobics class.
“I looked over and it was something swimming and somebody says it was an alligator,” said Robinson. “I got a little closer, not too close, and saw that it was in fact an alligator.”
Many of the staff and swimmers at Ann and Chuck Dever pool believe the two-foot gator came in from one of the nearby retention ponds.
“A little unsettling,” said Tim Haggerty, a pool visitor from New Jersey. “I didn’t think they can make it around the fence that easy, but it seems like they can.”
Charlotte County officials say these things happen occasionally with a variety of animals because of the nature of the area. They say they are always ready for these types of situations. Staff was eventually able to safely remove the alligator. For some, it’s an experience they will not forget anytime soon.
“I wasn’t scared, I was surprised,” said Robinson. “You know it’s almost novel, not let’s get in the water and play with the alligator kind of thing, but it was different.”
