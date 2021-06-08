Rainy season on ‘pause!’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Storms will have a harder time developing most of the coming week as slightly drier air moves over Florida. That’s in the upper atmosphere, not the surface, where dew points will hold in the low 70s for a humid feel and “feels like” temps closer to 100!
Fire danger is likely to get higher through the week, too. But we’re tracking a small low pressure area coming overhead Sunday and Monday to bring back a few afternoon storms again. Until then, the beach and the pool are looking pretty good. Just remember sunscreen and stay hydrated.
We’re starting week two of hurricane season with no tropical activity, but there is a chance that a storm could develop near Central America in a week or so. June is typically a slow time in the tropics, with activity peaking in early September. We’ll keep a close eye on it for now.
