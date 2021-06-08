Manatee County commissioners confirm Robert Reinshuttle as deputy county administrator

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County commissioners voted to confirm Robert Reinshuttle as a deputy county commissioner on Tuesday.
Reinshuttle is the second deputy county administrator along with Karen Stewart. They now complete County Administrator Scott Hopes’ executive team.
“I appreciate your confidence in me,” Reinshuttle said to the county commissioners on Tuesday. “I look forward to working with you and Administrator Hopes in this capacity.”
Reinshuttle will begin working with the county on June 28, 2021. He will leave his current post as the chief advocacy officer with the Florida Association of Community Health Centers.
He served as that organization’s chief operating officer from 2007 to 2019. He was also the executive director of the Florida Rural Health Association from 2007 to 2010.
Reinshuttle also worked as the national director of government relations with the American Society of Extracorporeal Technology. He was also the director of state and congressional relations for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission from 2001 to 2003.
His complete resume can be found here.
