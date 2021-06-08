Manatee County Officials: Smelly blue algae on Snead Island not related to Piney Point

SNEAD ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - After reports of blue algae causing strong foul odors on Snead Island, Manatee County officials that they have determined that the algae is not related to the leak earlier this year from the Piney Point phosphogypsum stacks.
The blue algae, according to officials from the Sarasota Bay Estuary and they say it’s called Lyngbya, a type of blue green algae. Experts there tell ABC7 they’re seeing it on Anna Maria Island as well. They also predicted that the algae could be caused by toxic wastewater from Piney Point.
Tuesday, Dr. Scott Hopes, forwarded a statement from Charlie Hunsicker, Director of Parks and Natural Resources, saying that Piney Point is not responsible for the algae.
“Reports of the presence of wastewater around the shores of Snead Island are incorrect. There are odors present from the biological decomposition of floating algae stranded along the shore generating sulfur-rotten egg odor. Sun-dried algae mats suspended from mangrove roots and dock pilings take on the appearance of soiled tissue paper,” explained Hunsicker. “Manatee Utilities have not experienced any releases from our collection systems or treatment plants north of the river. I was able to reach the City of Palmetto Mayor to confirm that the City of Palmetto’s AWT wastewater treatment plant located on Terra Ceia Bay also reports no treatment malfunctions and has not discharged treated effluent to bay-receiving waters in months.”
No matter the origin, scientists warn that Lyngbya is still a concern
“When it decomposes in large abundances, then it will use up all the oxygen in the water and that can cause fish kills,” said Sarasota Bay Estuary Program Executive Director Dr. David Tomasko.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.