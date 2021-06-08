Gov. DeSantis condemns antisemitism during Town Hall, says it will not be tolerated in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis participated in an online Town Hall briefing on Tuesday afternoon with more than 1,200 people including other Florida officials.
The Town Hall Briefing on Antisemitism was organized by seven Florida Jewish federations from Orlando, Tampa, Gulf Coast, Sarasota/Manatee, Lee/Charlotte, Greater Naples and AJC West Coast Florida.
The Governor and Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan both listened to concerns about rising antisemitic acts, including recent vandalism of the Florida Holocaust Museum.
“Florida, regardless of party, has no tolerance for antisemitic behavior. We need to speak with one voice. We are going to stand strong with our Jewish brothers and sisters,” DeSantis said.
Participants were encouraged to post on social media and to demand action from Congress to address the threat of all forms of antisemitism and other types of hate.
The virtual event was the first time that these organizations have come together for a statewide joint event.
