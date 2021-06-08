‘Freedom Week’ tax free holiday kicks off today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Revenue has launched a web page for consumers ahead of its “Freedom Week” sales-tax holiday.

The tax holiday runs from July 1-7 and will give a tax break to those who are purchasing tickets for concerts, movie tickets, live events and museums. The break will also apply to some types of outdoor equipment.

You can learn more about the tax holiday and what you can splurge on tax free, below:

