Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

‘Freedom Week’ tax free holiday kicks off today

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Revenue has launched a web page for consumers ahead of its “Freedom Week” sales-tax holiday.

The tax holiday runs from July 1-7 and will give a tax break to those who are purchasing tickets for concerts, movie tickets, live events and museums. The break will also apply to some types of outdoor equipment.

You can learn more about the tax holiday and what you can splurge on tax free, below:

TIP_21A01-05 by Melissa R. on Scribd

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s how to attend former President Trump’s rally in Sarasota this weekend
Health alert for Sarasota County, red tide present in the Gulf
Likely to become the next named storm
Tropical system Invest 97-L chances going up to become Elsa
Cone of uncertainty now on Florida
Tropical Storm Elsa to move through Caribbean
Florida Highway Patrol sees ‘alarming’ trend of excessive speeding

Latest News

Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site
Fireworks
Sarasota County Democrats focus attention on Fourth of July picnic instead of Trump visit
The projected path of Elsa.
Tropical Storm Elsa getting stronger, forecasters say
Summer travel on the Suncoast is looking positive
Suncoast summer travel on the Suncoast rebounding, according to officials