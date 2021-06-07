Snead Island neighbors complaining about foul smell, experts say this could have potential Piney Point connection

SNEAD ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) -Several neighbors on Snead Island have reached out to ABC7 after noticing a strong odor and gunk washing up ashore. They say they’ve been seeing this for more than a week in the area.
One neighbor ABC7 spoke to on Monday afternoon said the smell got so bad they left their home temporarily until it cleared out. Another said the smell reminded them of rotten eggs.
We reached out to leaders of the Sarasota Bay Estuary and they say it’s called Lyngbya, a type of blue green algae. Experts there tell ABC7 they’re seeing it on Anna Maria Island as well.
Videos on Monday were taken during high tide but neighbors say when the tide is low you can see the slush for more than two dozen feet off shore.
The Executive Director at the Sarasota Bay Estuary says this is potentially related to a delayed effect of Piney Point.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
