Mother Nature is turning up the grill

Shower activity has been much more minimal today with only a few isolated pop up showers and those have been on the short-lived and light side. Rain chances for this week look minimal mostly around 20%. However, expect temperatures right into the 90′s with continued humid conditions and feel like temperatures in the upper 90′s to low triple digits. With this heat be cautious with walking your pets as it will not take much time to burn their paws. Also check the pack of your cars before getting out in order to make sure no one or no pets are left in them.