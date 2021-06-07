Mother Nature is turning up the grill

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It is quite toasty across the nation including here along the Suncoast. We have seen temperatures today in he mid 90′s towards the inland with heat indices pushing near the triple digits.
Shower activity has been much more minimal today with only a few isolated pop up showers and those have been on the short-lived and light side. Rain chances for this week look minimal mostly around 20%. However, expect temperatures right into the 90′s with continued humid conditions and feel like temperatures in the upper 90′s to low triple digits. With this heat be cautious with walking your pets as it will not take much time to burn their paws. Also check the pack of your cars before getting out in order to make sure no one or no pets are left in them.
Looking towards the tropics we are watching an area in the southern Caribbean that could have some development. The National Hurricane Center issuing a 20% chance for formation in the next 5 days.
