Lakewood Ranch man wins $500K from the new Guy Harvey scratch off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Lakewood Ranch man has reeled in the first top prize from the new Guy Harvey scratch-off game.
According to the Florida Lottery, Robert Storo, 54, claimed the $500,000 top prize from the new Guy Harvey $500,000 Florida Cash Scratch-Off game at the Tampa District Office. He purchased his winning ticket from the Publix at 11205 East State Road 70 in Bradenton.
The new $5 game launched in May and offers six top prizes of $500,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.03.
The Florida Lottery states players also have the opportunity to win tickets into the “Trucks, Bucks, and Trips” promotion. Promotion prizes include 2021 Ford F-150 Guy Harvey Edition pickup trucks, VIP getaway trips for two to the Cayman Islands, and $1,000 cash. The trip prize winners will get first-class airfare, an oceanfront suite, offshore fishing charter, helicopter tour of the Grand Cayman, a private lunch and gallery tour with Guy Harvey. For more information visit www.flalottery.com.
