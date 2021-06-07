Graphic: Viewer video shows devastating Myakka City blaze

MYAKKA CITY Fla. (WWSB) - Fire officials are still investigating the cause into an early morning house fire that killed an elderly man in Myakka City.
Viewer Lenny Cichewicz, who spoke to ABC7 about the fire, shot video of the fire as crews arrived on the scene.
Cichewicz can be heard on video telling firefighters that the man can’t walk and no one could get to him in time.
The fire broke out at a home at the corner of Seminole Avenue and Arcadia Avenue around 7 a.m., Sunday morning.
Fire crews in Myakka responded and said the flames were punching through the roof of the house when they arrived, so they had to fight the fire defensively and couldn’t make entry until later in the morning.
Investigators have not released the cause of the fire or the identity of the victim.
