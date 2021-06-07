A Dry Week Ahead!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Overnight storms featured a half inch at Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key, even 0.36″ at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. And that was likely the last rain for several days.
Storms will have a harder time developing most of the coming week as slightly drier air moves over Florida. That’s in the upper atmosphere, not the surface, where dew points will hold in the low 70s for a humid feel and “feels like” temps close to 100! By next Sunday and Monday a small low pressure area could move overhead to bring back a few afternoon storms again!
One week into the 2021 hurricane season with no tropical activity so far, but there is a chance that a storm could develop near Central America in a week or so. We’ll keep a close eye on it for now!
