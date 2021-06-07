Circus Arts Conservatory celebrating graduates and impact of arts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Seniors across the Suncoast are marking a major life milestone as they graduate high school and move on to the next chapter.
At time same time, groups are saying goodbye to students they have watched grow for years.
The Circus Arts Conservatory has six graduating seniors this year. They plan to further their education and take with them the skills they learned in the circus arena.
“This is something that I can’t see myself without and I don’t think you can ever replicate the environment that the circus family has,” said Lila Watkins.
Watkins is a graduating senior of the Sailor Circus Academy and Sarasota High School. She joined the program at the age of 9 after watching her sister go through the program.
“I have made so many friends through this program. I’ve learned how to trust other people, how to work in groups, getting post out of your comfort zone,” Watkins said.
She plans to continue her training at the Circus Arts Conservatory for the next year before pursuing her higher education at École Nationale de Cirque in Canada. Her goal is to make it to the big stage.
“Definitely Cirque du Soleil. I think any aspiring circus performer, that’s their end goal. It’s a very renowned company and they push you past where you think you’re able to go and inspire many, many people every day,” she added.
Congratulations Lila Watkins and the class of 2021!
