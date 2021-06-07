Bradenton police searching for missing juvenile

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Bradenton are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.
Dasani Williams ran away from the Family Resource Center located at the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Ave. West in Bradenton. He was seen leaving with several other juveniles.
He is a 14-year-old African-American male, standing approximately 5′7 and weighing 140lbs. Williams has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black and white t-shirt. If you have any information in regards to his whereabouts, please contact Detective Juan Torres (941)932-9308 or Juan.torres@bradentonpd.com
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.