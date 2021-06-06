Rain chances lessen this coming week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are still watching some showers and thunderstorms for the evening and could see a few showers for the overnight. However, rain chances really start to lessen as we head into the new week. This is due to lower moisture content moving into our middle and upper atmosphere. The lack up moisture in the upper levels will reduce rain activity.
Though there will be moisture in the upper levels that is not the case for the surface. Expect not only hot but humid conditions this week with multiple days in the 90s and heat indices reaching the triple digits.
Looking into the future, the Madden-Julian Oscillation is progressing eastward. This oscillation has two phases, the enhancement phase that leads to storm development and the suppressing phase that reduces storm activity. The active phase that has been over the Pacific is moving east and will take over the Caribbean and Atlantic leading to possible tropical development between June 13-19.
