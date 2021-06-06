Overturned semi in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police were on the scene of an overturned semi-truck in the intersection of First Street and 9th Avenue East just before 7 p.m. tonight.
Officers say the driver was traveling south on First Street and turned left onto 9th Avenue East, when the semi turned over and the orange juice that was inside the truck spilled out of the tank. Luckily no injuries were reported.
What exactly caused the turn over is not known but the driver was cited for careless driving. The area has since been cleared and the roads have been reopened.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.