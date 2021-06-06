One killed in early morning house fire in Myakka City

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - An elderly man is reportedly dead following an early morning house fire Sunday in Myakka City.
It happened at the corner of Seminole Avenue and Arcadia Avenue around 7 a.m. According to a neighbor, the house went up fast and two family members were able to get out of the home before the fire consumed everything. “It was a scene that I hope I never have to see again,” Lenny Cichewicz said. “It was a desperate scene. The yelling, the tears.”
Fire crews in Myakka responded and said the flames were punching through the roof of the house when they arrived, so they had to fight the fire defensively and couldn’t make entry until later in the morning.
We will have more on this story as it becomes available.
