New red tide concerns rise along the Suncoast

A health warning has been issued for areas around Tampa Bay

Red tide has made its way to another part of the Suncoast, and with it comes a large fish kill (Source: WWSB)
By Seshmi Hayes and Matthew Wheeler | June 6, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT - Updated June 7 at 6:32 AM

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fears over red tide has prompted Florida officials to briefly prohibit aquaculture farmers from harvesting in south Tampa Bay. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reporting that fish kills are “suspected to be related to red tide.”

Red tide has been discovered in both Pinellas and Manatee counties thus far.

Health officials are also issuing a health warning for possible respiratory problems due to the red tide in central and south Tampa Bay.

The FWC says elevated levels of red tide have shown up near to where the wastewater was released from Piney Point in early April.

