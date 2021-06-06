New red tide concerns rise along the Suncoast

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fears over red tide has prompted Florida officials to briefly prohibit aquaculture farmers from harvesting in south Tampa Bay. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reporting that fish kills are “suspected to be related to red tide.”
Red tide has been discovered in both Pinellas and Manatee counties thus far.
Health officials are also issuing a health warning for possible respiratory problems due to the red tide in central and south Tampa Bay.
The FWC says elevated levels of red tide have shown up near to where the wastewater was released from Piney Point in early April.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.