A Few Sunday Night Storms!

A few storms continue to pop up Sunday. But once again the pop up storms will mainly be inland, near I-75 and eastward, leaving the coastal areas mainly dry. But there is a small storm to move overhead Sunday night which will bring a few more isolated showers and storms to the Suncoast. Storms will have a harder time developing most of the coming week as slightly drier air moves over Florida. That’s in the upper atmosphere, not the surface, where dew points will hold in the low 70s for a humid feel and “feels like” temps close to 100! Stay cool!