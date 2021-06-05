Venice officials find 100-year-old water main

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - City officials made a historic discovery in the city of Venice. And it leaves a pool that’s still waiting to be finished.
Late last month, someone digging a pool in their backyard stumbled upon a 100-year-old water main.
They called Venice city officials to see what they should do.
“It’s always interesting to see basically how far we’ve come,” assistant utilities director Patience Anastasio said. “We’ve gone wooden pipe, and then cast-iron pipe, and then the cast iron got better, and then it’s ductile iron pipe, and now most of the pipe is plastic.”
Venice city officials say the pipe is roughly 100 years old, and likely one of the first water systems installed in the city.
They cut out a four-foot section that interfered with the progress of the pool, and are now keeping it.
While cutting out the pipe, they also found an extra little souvenir.
“Finding the Coke bottles there was pretty interesting too,” Anastasio said. “Even though this could’ve been a hundred years ago, these guys are pretty similar to our guys.”
Venice officials also told ABC7 that they’d like to get a camera down in the water main, just to see how far it can go.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.