Deputies investigating possible shooting near UTC

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota deputies are on scene investigating a possible shooting near UTC mall. Initial reports of an active shooter came in around 7:30pm.
It is believed to be related to a road rage incident reported by FHP. And according to witnesses, two vehicles were seen exchanging gunfire in front of several businesses in the UTC area. And as of now there are no victims and no reports of any property damage but deputies remain on the scene to gather more information from witnesses.
This investigation is active, northbound lanes in the 200 block of Cattlemen Road are closed at this time, please seek alternative routes.
We will be sure to update you as soon as more information becomes available.
