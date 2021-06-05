It’s a license-free fishing weekend in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Throughout this weekend and next, anglers in Florida can catch their dinner at no cost, by taking advantage of two license-free fishing weekends.
On Saturday and Sunday, June 5th and 6th, no license will be required to go saltwater fishing. The following weekend of June 12th and 13th, people can also go freshwater fishing without a license.
Both Florida residents and visitors can take part in the license-free weekends, as long as they follow the normal size and limit restrictions. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson Amanda Nalley says free fishing weekends are a great chance to introduce new people to the sport.
”We had a lot of people last year give fishing a shot for the first time. We really hope that a lot of these people will come back and try again. Maybe if you didn’t go over the winter, this is a great opportunity to get back on the water and try it one more time,” she said.
For those who enjoy their free fishing experience, an annual license for fresh or saltwater fishing costs $17 each for residents, and $47 for non-residents.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.