Hot and Mainly Dry!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday storms featured over 3 inches of rain in North Port and Punta Gorda, but nothing in Sarasota and Bradenton. Rainy season thunderstorms continue to pop up, especially for Saturday. But once again they pop up storms will mainly be inland, near I-75 and eastward, leaving the coastal areas mainly dry. And storms will have a harder time developing Sunday and most of the coming week. That leads to a hot week, highs in the low 90s, and with dew points in the low 70s, it will feel like we’re closer to 100. And looking at the longer range computer models, this drier version of “rainy season” may linger for much of June.