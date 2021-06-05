Heaviest of rain hangs east of I-75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have battled the afternoon and evening storms much of this past week and it has continued to kick off our weekend. Rain this evening sticks primarily to the east of I-75 with a few trying to make their way to the coast late tonight but most of the coast stays dry.
Scattered rain chances stick around for Sunday especially into the evening but as we head into the new week, changes make their way to the region.
Our upper level moisture feeding the showers will be replaced with a pool of dry air in the atmosphere into the new week. Due to this, we will not see as much shower or storm activity. However, the moisture at the surface stays fairly heavy leading to humid days ahead along with quite toasty temperatures.
