Former Punta Gorda Police Chief hired in another city

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Former Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis is back on the job, as a full time police officer in the city of Clewiston.
This is Lewis’ first full-time role as an officer since he was fired as a Punta Gorda Police Chief after the death of 73-year-old Mary Knowlton. She was killed during a citizen’s training class in 2016 by officer Lee Cole. The weapon used during the training class had real bullets instead of blanks. As a result Knowlton was hit during a mock situation.
Lewis was charged with misdemeanor culpable negligence, but was acquitted. Cole was charged with Manslaughter, and accepted a plea of 10 years probation.
Lewis was hired as a reserve Police Officer for Clewiston in august of last year. In a letter of interest that he sent to the department, Lewis said ‘he would be honored to be considered for the position and to work alongside the men and women of the department in a full-time capacity.”
