Suncoast hospitals returning to pre-COVID visiting hours

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two more Suncoast hospitals are loosening patient visitations, returning to pre-COVID hours, it was announced Friday.
Starting today, June 4, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center is adjusting its visitation hours to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients will be allowed two visitors at a time, 18 and older.
Starting Monday, June 7, visitation to Manatee Memorial Hospital’s inpatient units will expand to the pre-COVID-19 hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
This follows a similar announcement last month by Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
At Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, patients will be allowed two visitors at a time, age 18 or older.
Manatee Memorial will restrict visitations to two visitors per day.
At both Lakewood Ranch and Manatee Memorial, visitors must enter through the main entrance of the hospital, attest that they are not ill or have recently been exposed to COVID-19, use antibacterial foam and wear at all times while at the hospital. Visitors will be required to stay in the specific room assigned to the patient.
Patients who are positive for COVID-19 or are being tested for COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors.
Both hospital encourage family and friends to call, use FaceTime, Zoom, Skype, or send email notes through the ePatient Note Service, at manateememorial.com/patients-visitors/epatient-notes or https://www.lakewoodranchmedicalcenter.com/content/epatient-notes.
