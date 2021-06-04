Sarasota sheriff gets $225,000 grant for jail inmate programs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has received a $225,000 grant to support efforts to reduce recidivism and alleviate barriers to inmates reentering society.
Often recognized for the creation of one of the first Addiction Recovery Pods in the state of Florida, Sarasota offers more than 50 programs to incarcerated men and women, in addition to specialized housing options for inmates in need of recovery and mental health services, veteran support, and more.
In 2020, the sheriff’s office created two reentry navigator positions that are specifically tasked with linking individuals to employment, transportation, clothing and medical needs after release.
The agency is looking to the future with plans to create a specific reentry program that incorporates cognitive-behavioral programming, technical training to improve employability, and transitional housing that will aid in reintegration and provide overall wellbeing for the community. Future technical training will be offered in areas of horticulture and trade skills, a barista program, forklift operation and more.
This week, the sheriff’s office was granted $225,000 by the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation to support these future initiatives.
“This is an exciting time to be in the law enforcement profession,” commented Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman. “This is a community effort and reducing recidivism is not something we can tackle on our own. That is why we are incredibly grateful to the Barancik Foundation for their support and ongoing commitment to making this community thrive.”
“Incarceration weakens the social fabric of entire families,” says Teri A Hansen, president and CEO of Barancik Foundation. “Our community will not only benefit from reduced recidivism, but families tied to the justice system will be given better chances to rebuild their lives.”
The Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation is a private, family foundation in Sarasota, creating initiatives and awards grants in Sarasota and beyond in the areas of education, humanitarian causes, arts and culture, the environment and medical research.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.