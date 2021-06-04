Ringling Bridge Won’t be Lit for Pride Month

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
For a city with a vibrant arts and gay community, you’d think this would be a no brainer for Sarasota.
Turns out illuminating the Ringling Bridge, which connects Sarasota and St. Armands, for Pride Month in rainbow colors is a no go. Some are deeply disappointed.
Jane Martin says, “Sarasota is such a vibrant community and by not celebrating Pride it’s telling Sarasota members that part of them is not okay to be in Sarasota.”
“So we’re being told by the state that it’s too much work to light up the bridge. But for the LGBT community it wasn’t too much to go through centuries of oppression to be here. So if we could just even up the playing field to the bare minimum that would be great,” Eli Sanders said.
The City of Sarasota is all in on the rainbow bridge. The State Transportation Department says it’s not about colors, it’s about effort. It’s not just a flip of a switch. It’s a laborious process. It can’t please all.
