Recent fatal crashes on Moccasin Wallow Road concerning residents

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Lan Kim Long is heartbroken. Her uncle Dahm Pham was killed Wednesday afternoon. He was pulling onto Moccasin Wallow Road from 36th Avenue East when a tractor trailer plowed into his vehicle. Family members remembering Pham with prayer at the site and setting up a memorial.
“I’ll never forget him, my uncle was very nice, he loved his family very much,” said Kim Long. “We had just seen him on Thursday and Wednesday he was already gone.”
Moccasin Wallow Road has been the site of numerous crashes. A head-on collision two weeks ago claiming the lives of a 50-year-old woman and a 95-year-old man. Residents say something has to be done.
“It is very sad to see, I’ve seen too many in the last few years,” said Grethen Fowler, a Parrish resident and President of the Parrish Civic Association. “I live off of Moccasin Wallow, so I drive this road everyday and I see the potential of accidents repeatedly.”
Many new developments are popping up with many more people. Residents who live near Moccasin Wallow Road say widening the road would solve many of these issues. They say the speed limit was lowered to 45 miles per hour. Florida Highway Patrol says this road is safe but motorists are careless and distracted.
“The bottom line is that we want to remind everyone to maintain the speed limit, be very careful when you are passing other vehicles and remember when you do pass a vehicle do not exceed the speed limit,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. “So we do need to make good choices out there when you’re behind the wheel.”
