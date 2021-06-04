Rain will not ruin all weekend plans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We have been dodging showers and thunderstorms through much of the week and we will do so as we head into the weekend. Right now, model hint at the idea of showers and storms trying to fire up along the coast late morning into early afternoon on Saturday but by the afternoon, most storms should be pressed further inland. If you plan to head to the beach, your afternoon should be fine.
Sunday, afternoon storm will fire up again and affect primarily the inland region but some could push west along the coast. Aside from scattered storms, warm temperatures and humid conditions will hang around for the weekend and as we head into next week.
