Manatee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing endangered adult

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered adult.
Jovainson Jovain, 20, takes medication for several psychological disorders, according to police. During an argument on Friday, Jovain allegedly threatened to harm himself and fled his residence in the 1000 block of 59th Avenue Drive East on a bicycle.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
