Loud cars and revving engines concerning many residents on Sarasota’s Bayfront

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The loud car noise is just a small taste of what many residents on Sarasota’s Bayfront are going through. They say this noise has been going on for years.
“Cars revving their engines, speeding along the Bayfront on 41 and it’s affecting not only our people, but people in other condominiums,” said Drew Clearie, a Bay Plaza resident.
The big problem area is between Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue. Cars revving their engines and loud mufflers on vehicles are a huge part of the issue.
“What we’re seeing right now is the higher-end vehicles, the muscle cars and the drivers of these vehicles may not necessarily realize they’re doing it,” said Officer Jason Frank with the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit.
Five hundred people from 19 condo buildings around the Bayfront have signed a petition. Residents want the city, police, and FDOT to continue to find solutions.
“Anytime you have loud noise it does affect your health, your well-being, your peaceful repose,” said Clearie. “And some respects, it may possibly have an effect on your property values.”
Sarasota Police say they continue to focus on fixing this problem saying they’ve done everything, from traffic studies to meetings with the city engineer. Electronic signs are also now in place warning drivers that they could face a citation for this city code violation.
“We’re trying to find ways to come up with ideas to alter this,” said Frank.
