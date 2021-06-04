Lake Wales city commissioner accused of threatening 11-year-old with a gun

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Lake Wales city commissioner is in jail after allegedly threatening an 11-year-old boy with a gun, Polk County Sheriff’s deputies said.
Kristen Fitzgerald, 41, began her three-year term as a city commissioner in May, according to the city’s website.
According to a probable cause affidavit, On June 2 at about 11 p.m., Fitzgerald drove to a home in the 900 block of Lyon Street, where the boy and his mother live. She called the boy on his cell phone and asked him to exit the house. He did so and the two drove to a store in Lake Wales. Fitzgerald is not related to the boy or his mother, the document said.
The boy later told deputies as they were driving that Fitzgerald accused the boy of touching a 13-year old in a sexual manner. When the boy denied her allegations, she brandished a loaded handgun in a holster. The boy said Fitzgerald threatened to “bury” him.
When deputies interviewed Fitzgerald on Thursday, she said she learned about the alleged sexual incident from her daughter. Fitzgerald admitted she did not get permission from the mother to take the boy from the home or inform her where they were going, the affidavit said.
Fitzgerald also said she confronted the boy about the sexual incident but denied threatening him with her gun. She told deputies the gun, a Taurus G2C semiautomatic pistol, had slid from underneath the driver’s seat but she did not display it, the affidavit said.
Based on evidence, deputies charged Fitzgerald with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill -- saying she intentionally made a threat to harm the 11-year-old and had the ability to do it by holding a loaded firearm.
She was also charged with interfering with child custody, for taking the boy from the home without lawful permission.
She was booked into the Polk County Jail.
