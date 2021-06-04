Good chances for rain this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A very seasonal weather pattern locks in for weekend with mostly sunny skies and afternoon storms building each day. Temperatures will remain warm, topping out in the low 90s inland and upper 80s near the coast.
Humidity will be high and winds will blow from the southeast, keeping us in a plum of higher moisture content air.
In the morning hours, showers will hug the coast and a chance for light showers will be possible from the interstate west to the Gulf each morning. As we move into the early afternoon the focus of the storms will move inland. Some of the rain will be heavy under thunderstorms that can drop an inch and a half or more.
Next week some slightly drier air will move in on Monday. This will reduce but not eliminate our rain chances for most of the next work week.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.