City of Venice opposes proposed offshore fish farm

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Hawaiian company Ocean Era is hoping to use Gulf waters to conduct a pilot project: A fish farm, to breed and grow larger fish that would eventually be sold.
It would be the first of its kind in the area - and not something the Venice city government wants happening.
“I personally would like to see it not in the Gulf at all,” Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod said. “I just think that the Gulf is a body of water with its own unique environmental concerns and issues.”
Issues like red tide.
The waters the farm would be placed in are about 40 miles offshore, but one Suncoast environmentalist said that could be a very dangerous place for the region’s water.
“The cumulative impact of all that pollution could be significant. And what I’ll point to is that red tide really originates in that area,” Suncoast Waterkeepers founder Justin Bloom said.
Ocean Era has stated that this fish farm would eventually scale up to more, larger farms if it is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.
That’s not something the Venice city government wants.
“The last red tide event really damaged our city for pretty much the entire season, and we’re concerned about it happening again,” Feinsod said.
Ocean Era has not yet responded to interview requests.
