Charlotte deputies looking for church vandal

UPDATED at 11:45 a.m. with additional information.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they believe vandalized a Catholic church in Port Charlotte, causing about $3,500 in damage.
The sheriff’s office released surveillance video taken shortly before 11 p.m., May 31, of a person rode a skateboard onto the property of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte. The individual appears to be a white male with a large tattoo across his upper back and another tattoo on his upper chest.
The video shows the suspect walking up to the church entryway with an unknown object in hand, scratching the stained glass. He repeats this act of vandalism on a total of six doors, scratching “FTC” on one of the doors, and also marring a religious statue of the Ten Commandments.
Deputies are seeking assistance from the community in identifying this person. If you have any information, please contact the CCSO non-emergency line (941) 639-0013. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers, Facebook, or our free mobile app.
