Award winning 4th of July Festival returns to Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Palmetto will be welcoming back its award winning Fourth of July for this year’s celebration of America’s birthday.
This is the first celebration since 2019 due to the pandemic cancelling last year’s celebration.
The festivities will take place at Sutton Park, and that will be followed by fireworks over the Manatee River.
Award winning country music singer Wynonna Judd and The Big Noise will be the the musical act and the celebration is expected to begin at 5:00 p.m. EST.
The Palmetto Community Redevelopment Agency will sponsor the celebration to promote the City’s downtown business district, the parks and the waterfront.
“We want everyone to come, have a great time and learn a little more about Palmetto,” Mayor of Palmetto, Shirley Groover Bryant said.
For more information regarding the Palmetto Fourth, please contact the Palmetto CRA at 941-723-4988 or at this email address.
