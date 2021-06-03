Woman charged after pool hall altercation

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was arrested after deputies say she hit someone in the head with a billiard ball during a fight May 6, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Mylkia Cummings, 34, was in Pool Room 41, on 14th Street West, when she got into an altercation, an arrest report said. During the fight, Cummings allegedly struck the victim in the forehead with a pool ball, causing the victim “to sustain loss of memory, five stitches from the laceration, loss of cognitive function, and constant pain.”
After Cummings was identified by the victim from a photo lineup, Cummings was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.