Sunny skies and afternoon storms show a wet pattern for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The ingredients necessary for our typical summertime wet season are coming into existence. This is great news as our Fire Danger Index responds quickly to a little rainfall. 0
We have had a few recent fires caused by lightning strikes. But dew points are up, the Atlantic high is building in, water temperatures are rising and daily afternoon storms are in the forecast. In a common fashion, the storms will build in the late afternoon in inland locations and then drift back to the coast as the sea breeze collapses.
Toward the end of the seven-day forecast, some slightly drier air may filter in for a day or two, briefly reducing rain chances.
