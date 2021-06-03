Sarasota Sheriff’s sweep nets 13 drug arrests

In separate undercover drug buys since September 2020, several individuals sold narcotics to Special Investigation detectives who subsequently issued warrants for their arrests. The transactions yielded substances such as fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and prescription pills. In two cases, suspects were charged with trafficking the deadly narcotics. With assistance from the Tactical Unit and neighboring law enforcement agencies, detectives took each suspect into custody during a warrant sweep in mid-May.