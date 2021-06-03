Ringling Circus Museum back open after pandemic closure

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It is another sign of progress and the pandemic situation improving.
The Ringling Circus Museum is now back open to the public. The interactive museum closed during the height of the pandemic. Inside the museum, you’ll find posters, glittering costumes, and interactive exhibits.
The Youth and Family Programs Coordinator is excited about the reopening and said the interactive museum allows for hands-on learning.
“Play is an important part of how kids learn and using all five of their senses, being active. They can touch, and feel, and play,” said Kallie Turner.
That interactive play is something Christina Ring-Hillard said is important for her son, Ryan.
“He loves playing in the clown car and walking the tightrope and launching the canon. It’s extremely important for him to have that physical contact where he can touch and he can drive the car himself and he can see what it would be like to walk on the tightrope,” said Ring-Hillard.
She added that it is important for him to meet friends and that was difficult to do during pandemic closures.
“Now that things are opening up again, he’s getting that hands-on and it’s like there was never a gap. It’s like he’s jumped right back into things,” Ring-Hillard said.
During the pandemic, the museum adapted their programs online. Their reading program, known as ROAR, went virtual on Facebook. They read books and make art together on the online platform.
You can join the free Family Programs at The Ringling Facebook group by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.