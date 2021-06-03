Registration for 2021 Python Challenge now open

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and feast on native species. They are found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem in south Florida where they prey on birds, mammals and other reptiles. A female Burmese python may lay 50 to 100 eggs at a time. Since 2019, more than 5,250 pythons have been removed from the state, and overall more than 13,000 Burmese pythons have been removed since 2000. For more information on Burmese pythons, visit MyFWC.com/Python.