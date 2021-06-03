Rain slows down into the evening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the coast, most have stayed dry for the day but that was not the case as you make your way inland. Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been the story for much of the afternoon and evening with some places picking up over 2 inches of rain!
As we round out the weekend we will see the trend continue with afternoon and evening storms with quiet conditions into the overnight hours. Temperatures for the weekend rise towards the lower 90′s to upper 80′s with continued afternoon/evening storms.
