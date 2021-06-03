Highway Patrol to be on the prowl this weekend in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol will hold a DUI Wolfpack detail beginning at 8 p.m., on Friday, June 4, until 4 a.m., Saturday, June 5. The detail will take place in Manatee County, focusing on major state and county roadways.
The Florida Highway Patrol organizes such details to proactively remove impaired drivers from the roadways and ultimately enhance the safety of the motoring public. Troopers will be mobile while monitoring traffic to maximize their visibility and effectiveness in removing impaired drivers from the roadways.
Florida law considers a driver with .08 or higher blood alcohol content to be impaired. Drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are also in violation of Florida law.
The Florida Highway Patrol would like to remind everyone that *FHP (*347) dialed from any cell phone connects you to the Highway Patrol should you need to report an aggressive driver or require roadside assistance.
