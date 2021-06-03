FDOH reporting 3.15% statewide COVID positivity rate

FDOH reporting 3.15% statewide COVID positivity rate
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | June 3, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 2:55 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 1,872 new COVID-19 cases in its Thursday update.

The new case count brings the state up to 2,329,867 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 3.15%, with Manatee County reporting at 2.23% and Sarasota at 2.67%.

Sarasota County is reporting 49 new deaths but those figures could adjusted. Statewide, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 36,973 deaths since March 2020.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 47,175

SECOND DOSE: 211,972

TOTAL= 259,147

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 32,642

SECOND DOSE: 156,445

TOTAL= 189,087

Positivity rates:

STATE: 3.15%

Manatee: 2.23%

Sarasota: 2.67%

FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 3.15%

Total New deaths: 49

Total Florida Cases: 2,329,867

Total New Cases since yesterday is: 1,872

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 36,973

TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 59,466

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 39,965

Total New cases since yesterday: 26

New deaths: 1

Total deaths in Manatee: 689

Total hospitalizations: 1,552

New Hospitalizations: 0

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,166

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 33,745

Total New cases since yesterday: 30

New deaths: 1

Total deaths in Sarasota: 844

Total hospitalizations: 1,390

New Hospitalizations: 4

Total people tested yesterday: 1,122

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.