FDOH reporting 3.15% statewide COVID positivity rate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 1,872 new COVID-19 cases in its Thursday update.
The new case count brings the state up to 2,329,867 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 3.15%, with Manatee County reporting at 2.23% and Sarasota at 2.67%.
Sarasota County is reporting 49 new deaths but those figures could adjusted. Statewide, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 36,973 deaths since March 2020.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 47,175
SECOND DOSE: 211,972
TOTAL= 259,147
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 32,642
SECOND DOSE: 156,445
TOTAL= 189,087
Positivity rates:
STATE: 3.15%
Manatee: 2.23%
Sarasota: 2.67%
Total New deaths: 49
TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 36,973
TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 59,466
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 39,965
Total New cases since yesterday: 26
New deaths: 1
Total deaths in Manatee: 689
Total hospitalizations: 1,552
New Hospitalizations: 0
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,166
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 33,745
Total New cases since yesterday: 30
New deaths: 1
Total deaths in Sarasota: 844
Total hospitalizations: 1,390
New Hospitalizations: 4
Total people tested yesterday: 1,122
