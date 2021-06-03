Dr. Scott Hopes resigns from school board position

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes is no longer holding two jobs.
He has resigned from his elected position on the School Board of Manatee County to be able to focus solely on his other new position as the county administrator.
Hopes wrote a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, thanking him for the opportunity to serve on the board, and announced his official resignation, effective June 2.
“This is not the same District that I became a part of when first appointed, chairing, and then reelected as a sitting Board Member” Hopes wrote. “I am proud to have closely worked with our current Superintendent and have personally witnessed the district achieve greatness prior to, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”
For the past two months, Hopes served as an interim county administrator after Cheri Coryea left the position.
Last week, county commissioners voted to make his position permanent.
The governor will now appoint someone to serve the remaining 17-months left in Hopes’ four-year term.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.