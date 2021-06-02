Ton of debris leads to illegal dumping arrest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man has been arrested and charged with illegally dumping nearly a ton of construction debris, North Port police say.
Recently, members of the special enforcement team were patrolling the eastern part of the city in the Yorkshire Boulevard, due to off-roading activity and illegal dumping.
An investigation began after officers located a large pile of construction debris. It ultimately led to the arrest of Yosvany Perez of Port Charlotte.
Perez was arrested on felony charges for illegal dumping of over 500 pounds.
