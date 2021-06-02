Sarasota man convicted of sexually assaulting 74-year-old

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been convicted of sexual assault of a 74-year-old woman in 2019, the state attorney’s office announced Wednesday.
James Lamar Mitchell, 24, was found guilty Wednesday of sexual battery, attempted sexual battery, burglary of a dwelling with battery, lewd or lascivious molestation of an elderly person, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
On Sept. 15, 2019, Mitchell rang the doorbell of a women who lives about a mile from his home and asked her for water. She refused and shut the door. Thirty minutes later, the woman discovered Mitchell inside her house, at her bedroom door.
Prosecutors say Mitchell, who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 280 pounds, sexually assaulted the woman, who could not fight him off, due to serious medical issues, including multiple sclerosis, prosecutors said.
After the assault ended, Mitchell took the woman’s car, retuning it to her garage about 10 hours later. Sheriff’s deputies searched the area, locating video surveillance showing Mitchell running behind homes in the area. Mitchell was identified and arrested by law enforcement at his apartment.
Mitchell faces a life sentence and classification as a sexual predator, the state attorney’s office said. Sentencing is set for July 6 in Sarasota.
