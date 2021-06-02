Sarasota deputies investigating fatal shooting in DeSoto Lakes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene this morning of a reported shooting in north Sarasota.
Around 11:17 p.m., Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 4500 block of 47th Street. When they arrived at the home in DeSoto Lakes, they found one man dead.
A short statement released at 1:22 a.m., today confirmed the incident but offered no details. “Currently this appears to be an isolated incident and under investigation at time,” the statement said.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC7 for details as they become available.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.